Former president says he's running for the last time

If he doesn't win this time, he won't be running in 2028. The usual Tasting Notes apply: he's rambling, he's caviling, he's hoping that he won't need to because he'll either be president or can be installed as such without the democratic process. But it also has the flavor of the fatigue and fear he's also experiencing.

The Republican presidential nominee spoke with Sinclair Broadcast Group journalist Sharyl Attkisson at his Mar-a-Lago residence on Friday for an interview that aired on her show, Full Measure, on Sunday. … And it ended with Attkisson asking him whether he sees himself running again in 2028 if his current presidential bid — his third in a row — is unsuccessful.

"No, I don't. No, I don't," he said. "I think that that will be, that will be it. I don't see that at all. I think that hopefully we're gonna be successful."