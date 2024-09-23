Here's how I remember my travel adventures—with an interactive map!

TL;DR: Instead of letting my travel photos sit in my library until the end of time, I decided to relive my adventures by pinning my travels and adding photos on my $30 Pin Traveler map.

This past year, I finally went on my dream vacation: a month-long adventure in Italy, France, Spain, and Portugal. I (attempted) to stay off my phone, but of course, I somehow ended up with a camera roll with an additional 2,000 photos. If you thought I was kidding, I'm not!

While my intent behind snapping all those flicks was to remember my vacation memories, they've sadly just sat in my photo library…and they'll probably stay there until the end of time. Recently, when I was showing my friend Will all my travel snaps, he suggested a brilliant idea: to chronicle my vacation on Pin Traveler.

He described it as if Pinterest and Google Maps had a love child, but honestly, I love Pin Traveler way more than either of them.

The key behind remembering every adventure

I've traveled so much that, honestly, some of the places I've gone to kind of blend into one big idea in my head. Plus, a lot of my travel photos haven't been looked at since, well, I took them!

Once I started using Pin Traveler to document my past trips, I realized how many incredible memories, gorgeous sights, and funny photos I'd forgotten about. I started by placing pins on the platform's map for all the cities and villages I visited on my most recent trip to Europe.

One by one, I added photos of landscapes, food, historical monuments, and selfies to my pinned locations, which included towns and quick pit-stops alike. The best part was that I could add literally endless flicks to my pinned destinations. Seriously! I pinned Florence on my map and added 216 photos.

It was pretty awesome using Pin Traveler, especially since I knew I'd be able to relive my travels and not just have my photos tucked away in my camera roll forever. I created an interactive picture book in a sense, all tied to actual destinations I'd seen IRL.

The other cool part about this was that I could customize my map with different pin colors and styles (helpful for organizing major cities I visited or historical landmarks I toured). I really felt like I was creating a personalized memory map of all the places I've traveled to, and I appreciated how easy it was to share it with my friends and family.

If you're tired of letting your travel memories collect digital dust in your camera roll, I recommend getting this lifetime subscription to Pin Traveler, especially since it's just $29.99!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.