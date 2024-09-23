I hope my neighborhood has reached peak coffee micro roasting

There are seven "micro roasters" in my neighborhood, but finding "coffee" can be infuriating.

I messed up again and ran out of coffee on a Saturday morning. This meant I was likely to see a giant crowd at the two closest places I could go to buy coffee beans, and it likely meant that whatever each shop considers its "breakfast blend" would be sold out. Indeed, I was correct. There was decaf available at one, and several varieties described as "red starburst" or "pineapple juice." Years of watching "coffee YouTube" have taught me to look for the word "chocolate" when it comes to buying coffee beans.

At this point in my life, I like to make pour-over coffee. I've switched between espresso, black tea, French press, and pour-over for years, and while I prefer a lighter roast, I still want my coffee to taste like coffee. The local baristas are sick of my asking which coffee labels are sparkling and with flavors of raisin, and Hubba Bubba tastes more like "coffee," so I think the trend has passed me by and perhaps left traditional coffee drinkers in the dust.

My beloved Coffee YouTube taught me to support local roasters, distrust supermarket beans, and enjoy the variety of handpicked and specialty-roasted coffee. There was a time when this worked for me, but the bags of coffee are dropping in size, and the coffee I am getting is not getting my mornings started. The supermarket is nowhere within walking distance, but the lack of availability is chasing me back to their stores.

