JD Vance mocked for cringeworthy "Big Buck World" publicity stunt

Poor JD Vance can't catch a break. Every time the MAGA VP candidate tries to come across as a relatable person in the vein of a Tim Walz, he instead reveals just how much of a slimy, opportunistic, hypocritical, boot-licking, craven, venal, sanctimonious, unctuous phony he really is.

Take, for instance, a TikTok video JD's team produced to make him seem like a regular guy who likes to blow off a little steam playing video games. He's awkwardly holding a toy rifle in front of a Big Buck World arcade machine while coquettishly looking over his shoulder and woodenly reciting a canned jab at Tim Walz.

Daily Show writer Matt Negrin analyzed the video, and it should come as no surprise that it is full of clues revealing Vance is a lying, out-of-touch, fraudulent asshat:

Vance incorrectly called the game "Buck Hunter" when it's actually "Big Buck World"

"Here's the thing – this game is not called 'Buck Hunter.' It's called 'Big Buck World.' There is a game called 'Big Buck Hunter,' which came out in 2000, but that's not this game… No one calls this 'Buck Hunter.' People who play this game just don't call it that," said Negrin. "I get that that seems like, really small, but JD Vance has never played this game in his life. He wouldn't call it that if he had."

Vance missed his shots in the game despite standing very close to the screen

"Oh, two misses, right out of the gate. He's a bad shot. He sucks. He's right next to the screen. See the slack in the gun [cord attached to the cabinet]? You're supposed to stand farther back. He's like right next to it, the way that when you're a kid and you're playing Duck Hunt and you go right up to the TV to shoot it. He's doing that and he still can't f**king hit it."



The video was zoomed in at the end to hide sexualized images from the game

About the unnatural post-edit zoom away from the screen: "If you've played Big Buck World, you would know that after your shot report, these images come up: the Big Buck Girls. These are fake video game characters wearing a bikini and a skirt and holding a gun… Obviously, JD Vance cannot be seen next to fake video game women like this because that would look bad. Project 2025 wants to ban pornography and expand the definition of pornography to include sexualized video game characters like this. So this is a game JD Vance wants to ban, and he's playing it."

