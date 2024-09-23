Listen to Willie Nelson's lovely take on the Flaming Lips' "Do You Realize??" and the Lips' response

On Willie Nelson's forthcoming 153rd album, Last Leaf On The Tree, he covers The Flaming Lips's 2005 psych ballad "Do you realize??" Unsurprisingly, Nelson makes the song his own and it is sublime.

Listen below. And then, further below, watch the Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne and Steven Drozd listen to their song reimagined and reborn by one of the all-time greatest voices of our time, in any genre.

