Man buried with stones on his chest for a very creepy reason

Archaeologists in Quedlinburg, Germany were excavating the site of a 17th-century gallows when they unearthed more than a dozen graves. One of them was particularly unusual. The deceased was apparently buried with a pile of heavy stones on his chest. Why? To prevent him from rising from his grave.

"These were people who had possibly died an early death, or a sudden death, without confession or absolution," archaeologist Marita Genesis said. "It was fear that they might return to the realm of living, [so] various measures were taken to prevent the deceased from doing so."

From Live Science:

Such measures could include spraying incense, placing wooden crosses, binding the limbs of the deceased, or covering them with brushwood, she said. In this case, the man was buried on his back, without a coffin, and large stones were placed on his chest — a measure "obviously intended to prevent him from rising from the grave," Genesis said. The buried skeleton showed no signs of execution, though hanging and drowning wouldn't have left any visible marks[…] "Looking into the floor of a place of execution makes it possible to read the legal history of the respective region, as if in a book," Genesis said.

