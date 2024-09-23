Mark Robinson's porn posts come from his inside neighborhood

Expect North Carolina's Mark Robinson to blame a neighbor for framing him, as Politico has determined that his incendiary, alleged porn forum posts were posted from somewhere around his home.

If Mark Robinson dropped out of the race for governor of North Carolina, it would probably drop him out of the spotlight. Politico has also discovered that Robinson's email address was used for "unnamed" online dating sites. The "unnamed" nature of it is kinda curious to me as to what would be surprising NOW about the "black NAZI?"

Top Republican leaders in North Carolina have called on Mark Robinson to provide proof that he wasn't behind salacious posts on a pornography website — but new information continues to point to his involvement in the type of online sexual activity he denies. User data reviewed by POLITICO shows that the person using the "Nude Africa" account that reportedly belonged to Robinson had accessed the porn website from a location not far from Robinson's home. Robinson's email address is also registered with other previously unreported dating websites, POLITICO found. Politco

Even Politico is going after Robinson. They've lost this race, and he is just drawing attention to how awful Republicans are. Trump has still not backed away from Robinson, whom he said we should "cherish."

