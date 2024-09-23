Punk legends Green Day sell out hometown stadium

On September 6, 1993, punk legends Green Day took the stage at Gilman Street, their last full show at the tiny Berkeley, California club at the center of the Bay Area punk scene. Around 300 people caught the incendiary set. Thirty-one years later—last Friday night—they brought that same uncompromising spirit and sound back to the Bay Area but for a slightly larger audience, more than 40,000 people packed in the sold-out Oracle Park where the SF Giants call home.

They're headlining the Saviors Tour commemorating two of their most acclaimed albums—30 years of "Dookie" and 20 years of "American Idiot—with support from The Linda Lindas, fellow Bay Area punks Rancid, and Smashing Pumpkins. The San Francisco show was undoubtedly a highlight of the tour with every band soaked by the sheer amount of happiness radiating from the crowd.

The Linda Linda's provided an enthralling start to the night before Rancid brought many more Bay Area punks to the pit. As always, Smashing Pumpkins blasted through a killer—albeit modest—set of their classics. With the crowd sufficiently frenzied, Green Day blasted through both the entirety of American Idiot and Dookie, as well as spurts of tour staples, like "Know Your Enemy" and "Minority." It was majestic. As is tradition, Billie Joe Armstrong closed the night with a solo performance of "Time of Your Life," complete with the Linda Linda's blowing bubbles from the side of the stage.

Welcome to paradise.



