Robinson rejected offers to investigate those porn forum posts

North Carolina Republican candidate for Governor Mark Robinson claimed posts that appear to be his are not. However, Robinson declined the help of information technology specialists to prove his innocence. At the same time, Robinson threatens to sue CNN for sharing the story. The discovery of that lawsuit would be interesting, and he would need that proof.

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson rejected multiple offers from supporters to connect him with information technology specialists to help the Republican gubernatorial nominee investigate racist and lewd comments on a pornographic website made by someone with a username that CNN tied to Robinson, people directly familiar with the matter told WRAL on Monday. Robinson's alleged rejection of the offers sowed doubt among some staff members, the people said. His response in the wake of the report likely played a role in the exodus of some staff members, they said. At least eight campaign staff members quit the campaign on Sunday, including Robinson's campaign manager and finance director. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because they feared professional retribution. WRAL

It seems like Robinson will have a very difficult time with his lawsuit:

Mike Lonergan, a spokesperson for the Robinson campaign, denied the account on Monday. "That is entirely false. Lt. Gov. Robinson is in the process of retaining aggressive legal counsel to investigate who did this and how; we will leave no stone unturned, and will use every legal means to hold CNN and whomever else is involved accountable," Lonergan said. "Meanwhile Lt. Gov. Robinson will continue sharing his vision for North Carolina with folks all over the state," Longergan added. In his interview with CNN, Robinson said he was the victim of a "high-tech lynching." "The things that people can do with the internet now is incredible," he said. "… I have absolutely no idea how it was done." WRAL

