Scientific American endorses Kamala Harris for president

Kamala Harris "plans to improve health, boost the economy and mitigate climate change," write the editors of Scientific American, whereas her opponent "rejects evidence, preferring instead nonsensical conspiracy fantasies." The magazine is endorsing Harris for president in this November's general election—unsurprising, perhaps, but for the fact it is only the second time in its 179-year history that it has felt moved to endorse any candidate at all.
Before making this endorsement, we evaluated Harris's record as a U.S. senator and as vice president under Joe Biden, as well as policy proposals she's made as a presidential candidate. Her opponent, Donald Trump, who was president from 2017 to 2021, also has a record—a disastrous one. Let's compare.
The Biden-Harris administration shored up the popular Affordable Care Act (ACA), giving more people access to health insurance through subsidies. During Harris's September 10 debate with Trump, she said one of her goals as president would be to expand it. Scores of studies have shown that people with insurance stay healthier and live longer because they can afford to see doctors for preventive and acute care. Harris supports expansion of Medicaid, the U.S. health-care program for low-income people. States that have expanded this program have seen health gains in their populations, whereas states that continue to restrict eligibility have not. To pay for Medicare, the health insurance program primarily for older Americans, Harris supports a tax increase on people who earn $400,000 or more a year. And the Biden-Harris administration succeeded in passing the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which caps the costs of several expensive drugs, including insulin, for Medicare enrollees. Harris's vice presidential pick, Tim Walz, signed into law a prohibition against excessive price hikes on generic drugs as governor of Minnesota.
When in office, Trump proposed cuts to Medicare and Medicaid (Congress, to its credit, refused to enact them.) He also pushed for a work requirement as a condition for Medicaid eligibility, making it harder for people to qualify for the program. As a candidate, both in 2016 and this year, he pledged to repeal the ACA, but it's not clear what he would replace it with.
