Scientific American endorses Kamala Harris for president

Kamala Harris "plans to improve health, boost the economy and mitigate climate change," write the editors of Scientific American, whereas her opponent "rejects evidence, preferring instead nonsensical conspiracy fantasies." The magazine is endorsing Harris for president in this November's general election—unsurprising, perhaps, but for the fact it is only the second time in its 179-year history that it has felt moved to endorse any candidate at all.

