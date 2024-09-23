This is my secret to never misplacing my keys or wallet again

TL;DR: This $34.99 (reg. $39) rechargeable device works with Apple's Find My app to track your keys, wallet, and luggage!

I'm notorious in my friend group for losing and misplacing the things I need most, like my keys and wallet. It usually happens at the most inconvenient times, too, like when I'm already running late for a night out with friends or a workout class.

Everyone in my life has told me I need a tracking device like Apple's AirTags so I stop forgetting where I put my things. Unfortunately, I've always been anti-AirTag simply because I dislike its obtrusive design—it doesn't fit in my wallet properly!

So when I heard about the KeySmart® SmartCard, an AirTag dupe that's the size of a credit card that could always help me find my belongings, I purchased it in under a minute to see if it would make my life easier. It was less than $35 and came with free shipping, so I figured there wasn't much to lose.

How this tracking card has leveled up my life

Normally, the start of any outing means I'm scrambling to find my house or car keys. With this tracking card, I've avoided the dreaded couch cushion and bag rummaging I'm so used to.

It was pretty easy to set up this accessory, especially since I already had an iPhone. It works a lot like Apple's AirTags, pairing with Apple's Find My app to track your belongings. Except this dupe is way better. It fits neatly in my wallet (which is attached to my keys!)—and can be recharged wirelessly. Its battery lasts about five months or so, and all I need to do to revive it is place it on a Qi-wireless charging pad!

If I've left something like my keys or office swipe at home while rushing out the door, the SmartCard notifies me on my iPhone or via my AirPods when something's been left behind. It'll sometimes alert me even when I've barely stepped out of the house.

The KeySmart® SmartCard has seriously changed my life, and it's so helpful that I've even bought a few extra to throw in my work bag and suitcases.

