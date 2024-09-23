Trump Media plummets yet again —at this rate, on course to become penny stock

Donald Trump's DJT stock share price is sliding even faster than Trump's standing in the polls: every week it continues to plummet, dropping another 6% this morning after dropping 7% on Friday.

Sinking to $12.73 per share this morning, the ex-president's anemic stock hit its lowest point in over a year, and has tumbled 80% since March, according to CNBC News.

If Trump Media is aiming to become a penny stock, then by gum, it's doing a damn good job of it.

From CNBC News:

Shares of Trump Media on Monday sank to their lowest price in over a year, days after majority owner Donald Trump and other company insiders got the green light to start selling their stakes in the Truth Social maker. The stock, which trades as DJT on the Nasdaq, dropped more than 6% at the market open, putting the company on track for its sixth straight day of declines. … The stock as of Monday morning was at its lowest intraday level since July 2023. … The company's market capitalization, which crossed $10 billion in March, has shrunk to about $2.5 billion. Trump owns nearly 57% of the company's outstanding shares, which as of Monday morning at 10:30 a.m. ET was worth less than $1.5 billion.



Previously:

• Trump Media sinks to $18 a share, its lowest ebb yet

• Trump Media's stock price slumps another 14%, but he's still set to make a fortune dumping it

• Trump Media shares fall after it posts $327.6 million loss for first quarter

• Trump Media Stock plummets: a joyous financial disaster

Phew!







