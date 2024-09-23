Trump's beloved Mark "Black Nazi" Robinson loses top campaign staffers

Welp, another Donald Trump-endorsed candidate heading straight down the tubes.

Last night, Lt. Gov. Mark "Black Nazi" Robinson — North Carolina's Republican nominee for governor — lost four of his campaign's top staffers. This includes his senior advisor, campaign manager, finance director, and deputy campaign, who apparently want nothing to do with the Trump darling who said, "I'd rather take Hitler [over] Washington right now!"

"On Sunday, the campaign issued a statement…quoting Robinson as stating, 'these team members…have made the difficult choice to step away from the campaign, and I wish them well in their future endeavors,'" reports Mediaite.

Meanwhile, Robinson — who reportedly said he liked to "peep" at girls in showers, supported slavery, and called Martin Luther King Jr. "worse than a maggot" — fell 13 points behind his Democratic opponent, Josh Stein, last week in a Morning Consult poll.

Earlier yesterday, the GOP's former New Jersey governor, Chris Christie, said the horrendous polling and recent unsavory reports about Robinson were no surprise, given he was a Trump pick.

"This was predictable. Mark Robinson's tenure in public life has shown erratic, sometimes highly offensive, statements over and over again, and Donald Trump supported him and endorsed him," Christie said.

"This is the problem for us Republicans," the anti-Trump Republican added. "As long as Donald Trump is your recruiting agent for candidates in swing states, we're going to continue to get our rear ends handed to us."

"And Mark Robinson is not going to win this race" Christie added. "He can't win this race." (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

MAGA lost in 2018, 2020, and 2022, thanks to Donald Trump, and his list of endorsed losers — Mehmet Oz, Herschel Walker, Sarah Palin, Kari Lake, and Tudor Dixon, just to name a few — surges with each new election season. And yet, the not-so-grand GOP cult leader is still at the helm. Go figure.

Chris Christie on Mark Robinson: "This is the problem for us Republicans. As long as Donald Trump is your recruiting agent for candidates in swing states, we're gonna continue to get our rear ends handed to us." pic.twitter.com/B6SDocxQQY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2024

Previously: MAGA man Mark Robinson wrote that Mein Kampf was a "good read" and "a real eye opener"

