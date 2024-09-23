TSA agent beaten over juice: Passenger gets prison and flight ban

MMa'Kiah Cherae Coleman, 20, was sentenced to four months in prison and 36 months of supervised release for attacking a TSA agent at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on April 25, 2023. She will also be prohibited from flying on commercial planes for three years after her release.

According to ABC 15 Arizona, Coleman "became upset after the TSA agent took her apple juice, a prohibited item, as she was going through a security screening."

A DOJ release states that "during her interference with TSA officers, Coleman inflicted bodily injury on two TSA officers; specifically, she grabbed one officer by the hair, forcing the officer's head down against a table, and hitting the officer in the head multiple times, and elbowed the other TSA officer in the head. Coleman also is alleged to have bit the hair of a third TSA officer who had come to the aid of the other two officers who were struggling with Coleman during the altercation."

From The Washington Post:

Coleman told the police officer who filled out the document that she had been irate at having to leave the secure area to get food, only to have to pass back through security. She told the officer she believed she had hit one of the victims three to five times but denied biting anyone, according to the document. The TSA said the checkpoint was closed and about 450 passengers had to be directed to another screening point.

Three agents were injured, and two were hospitalized.

It must have been delicious apple juice.

