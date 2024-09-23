"Twitter Must Die" a surprisingly happy song

John Dog's Twitter Must Die suggests a grim, Catoesque grumble. But while it certainly makes its point, it's a jaunty, whimiscal, literate track that reminds me of songs by The Kinks, Elvis Costello, and, dare I say it, The Smiths. Imagine if Morrissey was really Irish and nothing whatsoever like Morrissey! You can get John Dog's album, Always in Trouble, at the usual places.

What was that old cliché? "Gradually, then suddenly."

Here's a blog post about the song.

An interesting fact about Twitter/X that is often overlooked is how relatively few people use it compared to other social/online platforms. While Facebook, for example has around 3 billion monthly active users, and YouTube has around 2.5 billion, Twitter has just 350 million. This may still sound like a lot of people. However, another quirk of Twitter, again rarely commented on, is that just 10% of its users produce 80% per cent of its content. That means that Twitter – rather than being a representative chunk of the population or the "public square" some claim it to be – is really something closer to a niche activity. … As we've discovered, a very small percentage of regular people use Twitter regularly. However, even a passing familiarity with the platform will assure you that something approaching 100% of journalists do.

Nailed it. The dead center of a venn diagram of addiction, professional expectations and sunk costs.