The Late Show plays with JD Vance and vas deferens

Never able to resist a good play on words, The Late Show explains the difference between "The Vance Difference" and the human male reproductive system's sperm duct.

Having a goof with how goofy JD Vance is fun and takes some of the oxygen away from his tireless attacks on Springfield, Ohio's Haitian community. While it took a while for Vance to find his value to the Trump campaign, being a constant distraction that isn't Donald has its merits. The Republicans do not want anyone focusing on issues, as they'd have to address Project 2025.

Previously:

