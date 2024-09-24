Colleages claim Project 2025's Kevin Roberts boasted of killing dog with shovel to stop it barking

Kevin Roberts, chairman of the conservative Heritage Foundation and the "mastermand" of the Project 2025 plan for the next Republican administration, boasted to colleagues that he beat a dog to death with a shovel. The dog was barking. This claim is reported by The Guardian, which spoke to them, including a retired university administrator.

"My recollection of his account was that he was discussing in the hallway with various members of the faculty, including me, that a neighbor's dog had been barking pretty relentlessly and was, you know, keeping the baby and probably the parents awake and that he kind of lost it and took a shovel and killed the dog. End of problem," said Kenneth Hammond, who was chair of the university's history department at the time. Two other people – a professor and her spouse – recall hearing a similar account directly from Roberts at a dinner at his home. Three other professors also said they heard the account at that time from the colleagues who said they had heard it directly from Roberts. None recall Roberts – who worked at the university as an assistant professor from 2003 to 2005 – ever saying that the dog he allegedly said he killed was actively threatening him or his family.

Here's the dog that went missing in Roberts' neighborhood about that time. Her name was Loca. She was never found.

Photo courtesy of Daniel Aran

They want to do this to people, one way or another. The whole point of all this is to silence the "barking".

