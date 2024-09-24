Daring rescue of deer trapped upside-down between buildings (video)

Oh deer! In Oakland, California a wayward deer found herself trapped between a house and garage. What's worse, she was upside-down in the crevice that was just 10 inches wide. Fortunately, a neighbor noticed the animal's predicament and called the fire department. Video of the daring rescue below.

"After discussing a plan the crews tied a rope around the legs of the deer, lifted her up off the ground between the walls and turned her around and set her back down right side up," Oakland Fire Department posted. "This allowed the crews to then pull her to the opening safely.

Before releasing the deer back into its habitat, responding crews made sure to safely remove the rescue ropes from the legs so the deer could have full use of its legs when it was ultimately set free. In total, the response took about 60 minutes to complete from start to finish."

Bonus riddle: What do you call a deer who is blind in one eye? No eye-deer. (Say it aloud.)

