Election board: sheriff who threatened Kamala Harris supporters won't provide election security

In the normal course of events, Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski's deputies would be expected to provide security for this year's presidential election. Unfortunately, Zuchowski publicly threatened Kamala Harris voters on social media, leading the county board of elections to vote 3-1 Friday to remove his department from the job.

"When people ask me… What's gonna happen if the Flip-Flopping, Laughing Hyena Wins?? I say … write down all the addresses of the people who had her signs in their yards!" That way, Zuchowski continued, when migrants need places to live, "we'll already have the addresses of their New families … who supported their arrival!" …

When challenged on this, he said he'd been misinterpreted, then promprtly doubled down:

voters can choose whomever they want for president, they "have to accept responsibility for their actions."

I'm just saying you have to look out for yourself. You have a beautiful yard here. Would be terrible if something bad were to happen on account of these signs.

Where on the "gradually, then suddenly" scale is "cops excluded from polls to prevent them threatening voters?" You could argue about it all day, but I think the racism and the intimidation was endemic until the civil rights era and remained spradically and implicitly since. The "suddenly" part is him publicly threatening political enemies, knowing that there isn't anything legal anyone can do about it beyond formal constraints that only highlight how discretionary his compliance is.

