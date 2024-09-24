Man learns he's been paying his neighbor's utility bill for nearly 20 years

Ken Wilson of Vacaville, California was doing his best to lower his apartment electricity bill by reducing his appliance use. Surprised that his conservation efforts did little to lower his energy bill, he took a closer look.

"Even after I turned off my breakers, I kept going outside to check my meter to see if it was still running and it was still running. And I couldn't believe it," Wilson told ABC7News.

Wilson called Pacific Gas & Electric to investigate. They determined that he's been paying for his neighbor's electricity. For 18 years.

"We acknowledge an error occurred in this instance, and we are fully committed to rectifying the situation with the customer and make the customer whole," PG&E has promised.



