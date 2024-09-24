Mesmerizing video of high voltage glass insulators being lifted into the air

This video of high voltage glass insulators being lifted into the air is unexpectedly mesmerizing and beautiful. The long structure of insulators reminds me of a giant squid tentacle waving around in the air.

High voltage glass insulators are primarily used in overhead power lines, substations, and other high voltage installations, playing a crucial role in ensuring the safe and efficient transmission of electricity over long distances.

Despite their practical use, the insulators are so visually pleasing, especially when in motion. I love their disk shape, as they've always reminded me of little glass UFOs. I'd rather go and watch this happen in person than go to most contemporary art galleries.

