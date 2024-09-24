These earbuds can handle your sweatiest gym sessions

TL;DR: The TREBLAB WX8 earbuds are designed with IPX8 waterproofing, now available for $24.99 (reg. $29)!

The earbuds you bought off a random stand at the mall or at Five Below aren't designed for your workouts, you know. If you've noticed your music cutting off mid-run or your favorite artist's vocals frying badly as you're lifting, you might be due for an audio upgrade!

Here's a smart idea: get a pair of earbuds that are actually designed to handle the sweat. You might think you need to spend hundreds of dollars to get a solid pair, but the TREBLAB WX8 wireless earbuds are a fraction of the cost, available at the unbeatable price of $24.99 (reg. $29) for a limited time.

Earbuds designed for any activity

These TREBLAB earbuds are the perfect gym accessory, playing The Strokes, Tame Impala, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers' best hits with perfectly balanced high and low frequencies. They'll enhance the bass so well that you might get lost in your music while working out—it might feel like you're at an actual concert!

You might not even realize you're wearing these earbuds, thanks to the fact that each earbud weighs just 0.16 ounces. You can customize their fit to your liking as well since they arrive with three sizes of silicone ear tips for extra comfort.

Their standout feature is their IPX8 waterproofing. For reference, you could get drenched in torrential rain or jump in a 3-foot pool for 30 minutes while wearing these earbuds, and they'd be just fine. We don't recommend purposely tossing these earbuds in water, but you'll have peace of mind knowing the TREBLABs will withstand even your sweatiest runs or lifts. However, their included case is not waterproof.

If you're just wearing these earbuds to the gym each day, you'll love that their 28-hour battery life will sustain you all week. They'll even last over half of a typical work week if you plan on wearing these from 9-5 and into your evening sweat sesh.

You deserve earbuds that'll handle the sweat. Grab the TREBLAB WX8 wireless earbuds for just $24.99—that's the best price you'll find online!

