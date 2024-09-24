Top camera app Halide rejected for not explaining why it wants permission to use the camera

Halide is a camera app that adds cool features of interest to the kind of people who call lenses "the glass." When you open it the first time, it asks for permission to use your iPhone or iPad's camera. Apple rejected the latest edition of the app because it disclosing that "the camera will be used to take photographs" was deemed insufficiently explanatory. Halide's creator, despairing, wrote "I don't know how to explain why a camera app needs camera permissions."

It's already been resolved; you can now get the latest version of Halide on the App Store.

Any sufficiently advanced App Store rejection is indistinguishable from Sherlocking — Arthur C. Clarke.