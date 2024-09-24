Trump confuses Georgia state with eastern European country in latest screw-up

The GOP's befuddled presidential candidate thinks Georgia the country and Georgia the U.S. state are one and the same, as demonstrated in his latest blunder.

"ATTENTION GEORGIA: I'm humbly asking you to stop what you're doing and check your voter registration status. Only a handful of votes will decide this election," Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, along with a photo of Georgia — the eastern European country that borders Russia, Armenia, Turkey, and Azerbaijan, that is. (See image below.)

The Independent, who reported the ex-president's gaffe, kindly blamed Trump's ineptitude on the stable genii who run Trump's campaign, and then reminded MAGA folk that, "For the avoidance of doubt, citizens of the eastern European republic do not typically vote in US elections."

For years, the geographically-challenged MAGA leader has struggled with the names of countries and even U.S. states. Even just last week he mixed up Alaska with Afghanistan, and earlier in the year he forgot where he was on the campaign trail, confusing Iowa with South Dakota.

But none of this matters to his MAGA voters, whose only concern is that their sun-gazing leader muscles his way back into the White House in Washington state.

Previously: Twitter has a laugh fest over Trump thinking there's a country called Nambia

