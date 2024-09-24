Video of freaky "ghost water" on the floor of a mausoleum

Employees of a cemetery in Bombal, Argentina captured video of weird pools of water exhibiting ghostly behavior on the floor of a mausoleum. Watch below. Apparently, the strange phenomena has occurred in recent years around the Day of the Dead.

"At first, it scared us, but we got used to it," one of the workers told news outlet Sin Mordaza. "We believe it's trying to tell us something."

And just to clarify, "there was no wind" when it occurred, they insist.

The cemetery is also the site of other creepy happenings, an employee said.

"We didn't see it ourselves, but our coworkers did: when the weather is bad, a man dressed in black appears, waves, and then disappears."

(via Coast to Coast)

Previously:

• Debunking the flapdoodle of ghost-hunting entertainment

• Incredible paranormal podcast shares unexplainable and creepy stories

• Irish paranormal investigators say COVID-19 has caused a rift in the spirit world