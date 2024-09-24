Watch an octopus punch noncompliant fishes

Octopuses force fish to help them hunt and punch those that do not comply. A new study reveales what NBC News benignly characterizes as "surprisingly rich social lives."

The research, published in the journal Nature on Monday, even suggests that the famously intelligent animals organized the hunting groups' decisions, including what they should prey upon. What's more, the researchers witnessed the cephalopod species — often called the big blue or day octopus — punching companion fish, apparently to keep them on task and contributing to the collective effort.

The mysterious intelligence of octopuses is well-known yet dimly understood. Now we can imagine their names and culture, all revolving around the helotry of fishes.

Yes, there's video of the fish-punching, embedded below.

