Alex Jones' InfoWars auctioned to pay Sandy Hook damages 

Alex Jones's InfoWars empire is going on the auction block to pay the $1.5 billion he owes to the Sandy Hook parents for claiming they were actors hired by the deep state to gut the Second Amendment.

"FSS [Free Speech Systems, InfoWars' parent company] will now be sold at auction, meaning Alex Jones will no longer own or control the company he built," said the parents' attorney, Chris Mattei, in a statement. "This brings the families closer to their goal of holding him accountable for the harm he has caused."

From KRON 4:

The sell-off order [U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher] Lopez intends to approve would put Infowars' intellectual property up for auction on Nov. 13 including its trademarks, copyrighted material, social media accounts and websites. Jones' personal social media sites, including his account on the social platform X, which has 2.8 million followers, would not be included. However, the trustee overseeing Jones' bankruptcy case, Christopher Murray, said Tuesday that he may soon seek court permission to also liquidate Jones' personal social media accounts and his other intellectual property — which Jones' attorneys have opposed. That issue could develop into another court fight in the bankruptcy case. Murray also is expected to sell many of Jones' personal assets.

Jones told his racist incel fanbase that the sale of his company won't stop him from spewing the putrid swill they crave:

From Politico:

Despite the pending loss of his company, Jones vows to continue his talk shows through other means, possibly including a new website and his personal social media accounts. He also has suggested that Infowars' assets could be bought by his supporters, allowing him to continue hosting his show as an employee under the Infowars brand in their home city of Austin, Texas. "It's very cut and dry that the assets of Free Speech Systems, the website, the equipment, the shopping cart, all that, can be sold," Jones said on a recent show. "And they know full well that there are a bunch of patriot buyers, and then the operation can ease on."

