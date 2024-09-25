Artist James Gurney's fake-out videos still good

During the COVID shutdown, my wife and I were delighted to binge on the many YouTube painting videos posted by Dinotopia artist James Gurney. He was the art instructor we wished we had in school: smart, funny, visually clever—every bit as good a teacher as he was a fabulous artist.

Lately Gurney has focused on other outlets, specifically his Substack writing (also good!), so it's exciting to see he just did a new video. He hand-paints a QRcode graphic–will it work?

Spoiler: It does, but —hey, it's just an ad for his new book!?

All is forgiven. Gurney's video is another great example of his clever approach to art and to self-promotion. (It's gone viral with over 3 mission views.) I can't wait to see the book!