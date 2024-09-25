College athletes hospitalized with potentially fatal condition after attempting SEAL workout

Last week, a Navy SEAL returned to his alma mater to engage in an informal training exercise with his old college sports team. The lacrosse team at Tufts University hosted the alumnus for a 45-minute workout session, based on his own SEAL training.

While the exercise routine was technically a volunteer event, nearly the entire team—about 50 players—turned out for the occasion. After the workout, a dozen of those players went to the emergency room, with nine staying overnight for continued medical supervision. These players were all diagnosed with a potentially fatal muscle condition known as Rhabdomyolysis. From the Cleveland Clinic:

Rhabdomyolysis (pronounced "rab-doe-my-ah-luh-suhs") is a condition that causes your muscles to break down (disintegrate), which leads to muscle death. When this happens, toxic components of your muscle fibers enter your circulation system and kidneys. This can cause kidney damage. This dangerous muscle condition can result from overexertion, trauma, medications or an underlying health condition. Common signs and symptoms of rhabdomyolysis are weak muscles, muscle stiffness, muscle pain and a change in your pee color.

As of this writing, several of the students remain in the hospital.

In hindsight, maybe don't encourage impressionable young people to do a high-intensity workout specifically designed for soldiers intent on turning their bodies into weapons?

