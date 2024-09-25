Former fixer Michael Cohen is fixing to flee the U.S. if Donald Trump wins: "I'd have no choice" (video)

Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen is fixing to scram if Donald Trump takes over the White House in January. In other words, Cohen plans to grab his passport, hop on a plane, and run for dear life.
"I'd have no choice," he told Deadline host Nicolle Wallace via Daily Beast.
"I'm already working on a foreign passport with a completely different name," admitted Cohen, who was Trump's attorney before testifying against the vindictive ex-president back around 2018. "I don't know how it's going to work as far as dealing with my wife and my children. I certainly don't want them moving to where I'm looking to go." (See video below, posted by Republicans Against Trump.)
Cohen then warns Wallace that she — along with other Trump critics such as "the president of MSNBC [Rashida Jones], General [Mark] Milley, and Liz Cheney" — should be thinking about their own escape plans. The wisest thing that's ever come out of Cohen's mouth.
