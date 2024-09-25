Furnace is a multi-platform chiptune tracker

We've come a long way since Soundtracker on the Commodore Amiga! Furnace is a new tracker—a highly-technical music-making app remiscent of player piano rolls sliding through The Matrix—designed for making chiptunes on the platform of your choice. It's powerful, present and perhaps intimidating to those of us who haven't yet got past Garage Band. If there was ever a chip in the 1980s or 1990s that bleeped, it's emulated here. [via Hacker News]

Other options: Renoise for features and polish, Bintracker for aesthetic perfection, Schism Tracker if like me you were permanently brain-damaged by Impulse Tracker in the 90s. And looking around I see the browser-based yet ominously-named Bassoon Tracker.