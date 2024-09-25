High demand means free Covid tests not available from USPS site until "late September"

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently announced that folks in the United States would be able to order four more COVID-19 tests per household, starting Monday, September 23. I went to the site Monday morning and Monday afternoon and was met with error messages, however. Fast Company explains that "high demand for these tests" appear "to have already caused the COVIDTests.gov website to crash or become unavailable for some users, hinting that households are eager to place orders ahead of the expected September 2024 launch of the program."

The USPS website, where you will be able to order tests soon—"late September 2024"—now states:

Reopening: This program for ordering free at-home COVID-19 tests will restart in late September 2024. The U.S. government's free test ordering program will reopen to allow residential households to place one order for #4 free at-home COVID-19 tests. Here's what you need to know: Come back to place your order in late September 2024

So, if you want more free tests, bookmark the USPS page and keep trying!