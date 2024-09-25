Pocket-sized adventure turns notebook and pencil into a space shooter

A few years ago I wrote about a fun paper, dice, and pencil solo game called Paper Apps Dungeon. The creator just announced a new game.

In Paper Apps Galaxy players navigate a spaceship through deep space. The goal is to complete missions, such as destroying enemy ships, while managing missiles and shields. Players must avoid mines, can use wormholes for quick travel, and navigate around asteroids and moons. The game features a flight computer for movement, a chance-based system with question marks, and a fuel limit. Players progress through connected sectors on a map, marking victories and losses as they explore the galaxy. It looks like fun!



Click here to get a print-and-play demo with rules and 4 sample levels.

Previously:

• Paper Apps Dungeon: pocket-sized, spiral-bound, randomly-generated paper adventures