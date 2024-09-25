Romney fears Trump's revenge: "How am I going to protect 25 grandkids?"

Mitt Romney holds the distinction of being the only Republican Senator who voted to convict Trump in both of his impeachment trials. And with Trump increasingly threatening to wage a revenge vendetta against anyone who doesn't show total loyalty to him, Romney fears what Trump could do to his family if he wins again.

From The Atlantic:



[W]hen I asked Romney, in the spring, what a Trump reelection would mean for him and his family, he was careful at first. "I don't know the answer to that," he said. If Trump tried to sic the Justice Department on him, Romney told me, "the good news is I haven't had an affair with anybody; I don't have any classified documents; I can't imagine something I've done that would justify an investigation, let alone an indictment.

What about his sons? I asked. Might they be targeted?

"I mean, hopefully they've all crossed their t's and dotted their i's," Romney replied, straining to sound casual. "But it's hard for me to imagine that President Trump would take the time to go out and see if [he] can find something on members of my family."

"You might need to expand your imagination," I suggested.

Romney grew irritated. "Yeah, but I've got 25 grandkids!" he said, throwing up his hands. "How am I going to protect 25 grandkids, two great-grandkids? I've got five sons, five daughters-in-law—it's like, we're a big group." This was clearly a problem to which he'd given serious thought, and realized there was no solution. In the weeks after January 6, he'd spent thousands of dollars a day to protect his family from red-capped vigilantes. But how do you hide a family of 40 from a president hell-bent on revenge?