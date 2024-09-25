Say goodbye to tech neck when you add this folding stand to your desk!

TL;DR: With the CASA HUB foldable stand, you can relieve neck pain from looking down at your screen for $99.99 (reg. $129).

Crack! Is that the noise you hear every time you twist your neck at the end of your workday? That's a tell-tale sign that your tablet or laptop screen is causing bad posture and strain. If you're not trying to end up like an IRL tech neck cartoon, you need a desk upgrade stat.

The simplest way to keep your neck from drooping down as your eyes glaze over spreadsheets is to raise your screen higher with a stand. This USB-C folding stand from CASA HUB should do the trick, offering compatibility with MacBooks, iPads, and PCs for $99.99 (reg. $129)!

The office accessory you never knew you needed

We'll be totally honest—this laptop and tablet stand's price tag is definitely steeper than some other models, but it's more than just an ergonomic upgrade for your neck when you're crunching numbers or watching a Zoom presentation.

Its adjustable mechanism not only lets you get the perfect viewing angle of your iPad or PC when you're working or designing, but it also doubles as a USB-C hub with a Power Delivery input, two USB-A ports, 3.5mm AUX, and microSD/SD card slots.

Just connect your device to the stand with the included nylon cable to use those connectivity options. You could open a flash drive right on your iPad when you insert it into the stand's slot. Or, you could add a second monitor to really boost your WFH office game and enjoy crisp, vivid 4K@60Hz resolution when you're on Zoom or watching YouTube tutorials!

Say goodbye to potential tech neck when you add the CASA HUB foldable USB-C stand to your desk for $99.99. No coupon needed!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.