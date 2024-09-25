Study finds drinking plenty of coffee is good for you

In the time-honored tradition of things being both bad for you and good for you, depending on variables, we learn today that coffee is good for you. You should be necking three servings a day of it and shimmering along on 200-300 mg of caffeine. Better cardiovascular outcomes.

"Consuming three cups of coffee, or 200-300 mg caffeine, per day might help to reduce the risk of developing cardiometabolic multimorbidity in individuals without any cardiometabolic disease," says Dr. Chaofu Ke, the lead author of the study from Suzhou Medical College in China, in a media release. So, what exactly is cardiometabolic multimorbidity (CM)? It's a scientific term for having two or more cardiometabolic diseases at the same time. Think of it as a domino effect in your body — when one health issue triggers another and then another. As the general population gets older and older, CM is becoming an increasing concern for public health experts.

The study is published as Habitual Coffee, Tea, and Caffeine Consumption, Circulating Metabolites, and the Risk of Cardiometabolic Multimorbidity in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

Nonlinear inverse associations of coffee, tea, and caffeine intake with the risk of new-onset CM were observed. Compared with nonconsumers or consumers of less than 100 mg caffeine per day, consumers of moderate amount of coffee (3 drinks/d) or caffeine (200-300 mg/d) had the lowest risk for new-onset CM, with respective hazard ratios (95% CIs) of 0.519 (0.417-0.647) and 0.593 (0.499-0.704). Multistate models revealed that moderate coffee or caffeine intake was inversely associated with risks of almost all developmental stages of CM, including transitions from a disease-free state to single cardiometabolic diseases and subsequently to CM. A total of 80 to 97 metabolites, such as lipid components within very low-density lipoprotein, histidine, and glycoprotein acetyls, were identified to be associated with both coffee, tea, or caffeine intake and incident CM. Conclusion Habitual coffee or caffeine intake, especially at a moderate level, was associated with a lower risk of new-onset CM and could play important roles in almost all transition phases of CM development. Future studies are warranted to validate the implicated metabolic biomarkers underlying the relation between coffee, tea, and caffeine intake and CM.

