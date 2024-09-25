This video explains Project 2025, Schoolhouse Rock-style!

Share this new Schoolhouse Rock-style video with anyone and everyone who isn't already fully aware of the horrors of Project 2025. The four-and-a-half minute video features a singing, red-hat wearing anthropomorphic Project 2025 explaining all of its awful plans in a cute little song to a wide-eyed freckled kid sitting on a bench. It was written, animated, and performed by actor and comedian Jason Kravits, who announced on the Films for Action website that it's "The song that could save America." 

It features lyrics such as:

Abortion will be pretty much illegal 

And reproductive rights will be gone 

We'll get back to the biblical ideal 

That a family means a daddy and a mom (with kids) 

Repeal the crazy climate regulations 

That get in the economy's way 

With everyone reporting to their stations 

On inauguration day (When we) 

Give power to the president 

To authorize the government 

To legislate morality 

Expelling abnormality 

Like godless ideologies 

Protecting inequalities 

Like gender, race and anything woke 

(We're gonna) 

Abolish the Department of Education 

Convert the Melting Pot into a Christian nation 

The stage is set and we'll be going live 

In 2025

The song was produced and mixed by Sean Dixon with Jason Kravits, Christopher Walz, and Brian O'Neill. Please share it far and wide! And make sure to check your voter registration here ASAP, and finalize your plan to vote!