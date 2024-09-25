This video explains Project 2025, Schoolhouse Rock-style!

Share this new Schoolhouse Rock-style video with anyone and everyone who isn't already fully aware of the horrors of Project 2025. The four-and-a-half minute video features a singing, red-hat wearing anthropomorphic Project 2025 explaining all of its awful plans in a cute little song to a wide-eyed freckled kid sitting on a bench. It was written, animated, and performed by actor and comedian Jason Kravits, who announced on the Films for Action website that it's "The song that could save America."

It features lyrics such as:

Abortion will be pretty much illegal And reproductive rights will be gone We'll get back to the biblical ideal That a family means a daddy and a mom (with kids) Repeal the crazy climate regulations That get in the economy's way With everyone reporting to their stations On inauguration day (When we) Give power to the president To authorize the government To legislate morality Expelling abnormality Like godless ideologies Protecting inequalities Like gender, race and anything woke (We're gonna) Abolish the Department of Education Convert the Melting Pot into a Christian nation The stage is set and we'll be going live In 2025

The song was produced and mixed by Sean Dixon with Jason Kravits, Christopher Walz, and Brian O'Neill. Please share it far and wide! And make sure to check your voter registration here ASAP, and finalize your plan to vote!