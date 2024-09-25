Watch: 3rd house collapses into ocean in North Carolina due to "strong winds, large waves" (video)

A third house collapsed on the shore of Rodanthe, North Carolina yesterday after two others fell apart on Friday. And it is the ninth home to collapse in the area since 2020.

Footage shows a pair of beach houses perched above the water when one suddenly loses its stilts and plunges into the ocean. It looks as if the house is about to float away before the clip cuts off. (See video below, posted by WAVY TV 10.)

Fortunately, nobody was inside the home when it dropped.

According to the National Park Service via USA Today, the recent home wrecks are due to "severe weather events," including "strong winds and large waves."

From ABC News:

Cape Hatteras National Seashore law enforcement rangers responded to a Dare County dispatch call at approximately 1:08 p.m. on Tuesday to reports of a house collapsing on G A Kohler Court in Rodanthe, North Carolina, according to a statement from the National Park Service. "Once on scene, rangers confirmed the collapse of the unoccupied house," officials said. "The owner of the house has hired a debris cleanup contractor and Seashore employees plan on supplementing cleanup efforts." Due to dangerous debris on the beach and in the water, Cape Hatteras National Seashore has temporarily closed the beach from G A Kohler Court in Rodanthe to Wimble Shores North Court in Waves, a coastal length of just over two miles.

Previously: A Utah house collapses and slides off cliff as astonished owners watch (video)

