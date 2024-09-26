Captivating photos of holepunch clouds

Hole punch clouds, also known as "fallstreak holes," are fascinating and beautiful atmospheric phenomena. They occur when supercooled water droplets in a cloud are disrupted, often by an aircraft passing through, leading to a circular gap in the cloud. This creates a striking visual effect, often surrounded by wispy cloud formations.

This slideshow of photos shows an array of hole punch clouds taken in different places. I love looking at these, and would be very glad to see one in real life sometime.

They remind me of UFOs, especially in the photos where there's a white circular puff in the center of the hole punch. Hole punch clouds are relatively rare, so count yourself lucky if you've seen one.

See also: Why deleted iPhone photos came back