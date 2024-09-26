Creepy sheriff who asked people to collect addresses of Harris supporters whines to Fox News about being misunderstood

A couple of weeks ago, Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski of Portage County, Ohio, took to Facebook to call Kamala Harris a "Flip-Flopping, Lying Hyena," ominously urging citizens to "write down all the addresses of the people who had her signs in their yards!"

The backlash was instant. Portage County Commissioner Tony Badalamenti was so disgusted by Zuchowski's post that he quit the county's Republican Party committee. "This is not the leadership I want to be part of," he announced in a Facebook video.

The Portage County NAACP issued a statement that said, "Encouraging people to keep addresses, presumably so they can later be targeted, is counter to bringing all of us together to better our community. We encourage all citizens to vote their values in November."

After Zuchowski received a threat of legal action from the ACLU of Ohio for violating the First Amendment, he deleted the post. His next move was to appear on Fox News, which happily gave him a forum to spread his message of hate and complain about how misunderstood he is. He claimed he was simply suggesting that good people remember where the bad people lived so they could send migrants to their homes.

Sheriff Zuchowski ought to be ashamed of himself. Who in their right mind would appear on national television with such a poorly groomed mustache?

