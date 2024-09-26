Disneyland arrests mom who allegedly lied about kids' ages to get them in for free (video)

Disney's California Adventure park took a tough stance against a mother who allegedly lied about her kids' ages to get them in for free.

Video below (posted by Matt Desmond) shows the woman shouting, "You're f*cking hurting me!" as police escort her away in handcuffs with her children crying at her side. Charged with trespassing, the woman was later "released on a citation" according to Anaheim Police via TMZ.

Certainly not the happiest day on earth for these folks.

