Disneyland arrests mom who allegedly lied about kids' ages to get them in for free (video)

Disney's California Adventure park took a tough stance against a mother who allegedly lied about her kids' ages to get them in for free.
Video below (posted by Matt Desmond) shows the woman shouting, "You're f*cking hurting me!" as police escort her away in handcuffs with her children crying at her side. Charged with trespassing, the woman was later "released on a citation" according to Anaheim Police via TMZ.
Certainly not the happiest day on earth for these folks.
Previously: Families go broke for Disneyland: Are magical memories worth the financial misery?