Disneyland arrests mom who allegedly lied about kids' ages to get them in for free (video)

Disney's California Adventure park took a tough stance against a mother who allegedly lied about her kids' ages to get them in for free.

Video below (posted by Matt Desmond) shows the woman shouting, "You're f*cking hurting me!" as police escort her away in handcuffs with her children crying at her side. Charged with trespassing, the woman was later "released on a citation" according to Anaheim Police via TMZ.

Certainly not the happiest day on earth for these folks.

According to Anaheim Police the woman who was arrested at Disneyland yesterday allegedly tried to pass her children off as under 2 years old. pic.twitter.com/LKY2l6AHXa — Matt Desmond (@DisneyScoopGuy) September 25, 2024

Previously: Families go broke for Disneyland: Are magical memories worth the financial misery?

