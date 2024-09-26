Donald Trump becomes reggae sensation with new song: "Eating the Cats" (video)

Donald Trump unwittingly debuts as a reggae artist along with musician David Scott — aka The Kiffness — in a catchy new music video called "Eating the Cats."

Reminiscent of "What Does The Fox Say?" by Ylvis — a hilariously "deadpan serious" one-hit-wonder that garnered over 1 billion views after it went viral in 2013 — the trending Trump parody highlights the absurdity of Trump's outrageous lies about pet-eating immigrants in Springfield, Ohio while playing it straight.

And like the Fox song, this new ditty even features animal vocals, with dogs and cats melodramatically meowing and barking their hearts out. The video has so far garnered 8, 780, 311 million views on YouTube. (See video below, posted by The Kiffness.)

Via Raw Story

