Find out what the weather was like the day you were born

On Birthday Weather, you can find out what the weather was like on the day you were born. To use this site, just type in your birthday and the city you were born in.

The site shows how many degrees it was outside and if it was sunny, cloudy, rainy, ect. You can switch between Farenheit and Celscius.

There's a "share" option at the bottom of the results page so you can share it on social media or message it to a friend. I never thought to ask my mom about the weather on my birthday, so this is the first time I had any idea what it was like outside the day I was born. This was so much fun!