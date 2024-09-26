Fox News anchor reveals former president ducking debate there—not Kamala Harris

In an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt, Fox News anchor Brett Baier revealed that he believed Kamala Harris would agree to debate the former president on the channel but that the former president is now hesitant. He is, quote, the "Hold-up."

Baier emphasized that the true obstacle is Trump's stance, despite his previous interest in a debate on the network. Meanwhile, Harris has accepted a debate invitation from CNN, highlighting her willingness to engage, unlike Trump, who remains noncommittal amid early voting in some states. "Now, his reasoning, don't know. I always thought that it would be like a bug zapper in the backyard for the former president in that he couldn't get away from the light of 70 million viewers and that he would have to eventually, just knowing him, you know, do it if it was on Fox and something he could agree to," Baier added.

He was pasted the last time and declared not long after that there would be no debates—and then that it was now "too late" after she plainly challenged him to one. That he won't even fight on the hill they made just for him does suggests a great fear of dying on it.