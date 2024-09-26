Lego piece found in 32-year-old's nose after decades

A 32 year old named Andi Norton blew his nose, and out came a Lego. A tiny, yellow Lego piece had been lodged in his nostril for 26 years.

When Norton was six years old, he put the little lego piece in his nose like many kids do at some point in their childhood. In an attempt to remove it, he stuck a lego man into the same nostril hoping it would snap on to the tiny piece, and he could pull them both out. I love his critical thinking here, but unfortunately both the lego man and the tiny piece got stuck. When his mom found out, she removed the lego man, but didn't know about the little piece, which is the one that remained inside his nose all these years.

Ever since the incident, Norton has struggled with congestion, asthma and sleep apnea. He never connected these conditions to the lego incident. It must feel great to have finally gotten that little lego head out of his nose. I hope his congestion issues clear up. If I were him, I'd keep that little lego piece forever as a reminder of this bizarre story.

See Also: LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is fun