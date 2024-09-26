New Kindle comes in "Matcha Green"

Amazon is to refresh its budget lineup of Kindles, and the most important thing to know is that they'll now come in Matcha Green–a vast improvement on the standard model's Agave Green.

The Kindle Basic features a 6-inch e-paper display with a resolution of 300 PPI. From the pictures, it looks like it has a sunken screen and bezel with no glass, making it easier to read the text on the screen. Now, with a more robust front light at maximum intensity level, excellent contrast and smoother page turns, you can enjoy reading even more. There is no word on whether this uses E INK Carta 1200, but it would make sense since the 11th Generation Kindle Paperwhite employed it when it first came out in 2021.

The listing did not disclose the processor speed or RAM, but it does have Bluetooth 5.1, WIFI, and USB-C. Thanks to its 16 GB of storage, you will have space for thousands of books, magazines and comics. The battery will last up to 8 weeks on a single charge. The dimensions are 10.85cm x 15.78cm x 0.8cm / 0.154kg.

Supported ebook formats include Kindle 8 (AZW3), Kindle (AZW), TXT, PDF, unprotected MOBI and PRC natively; PDF, DOCX, DOC, HTML, EPUB, TXT, RTF, JPEG, GIF, PNG and BMP by conversion.