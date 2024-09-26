New York mayor Eric Adams indicted in corruption probe

After months of FBI searches of his phones, his aides, his cronies and his home, New York mayor Eric Adams is finally facing the music: a sealed indictment from a Federal grand jury on charges related to corruption. The details and the specific charges are not known—its existence is anonymously sourced by local news media—but are likely to be revealed presently. Adams would not be the first New York mayor to be involved in such shenanigans, though he is the first to be nailed for it while still in office.

In a speech recorded at his official residence, Adams acknowledged that some New Yorkers would question his ability to manage the city while he fights the charges, but he vowed to stay in office. "I have been facing these lies for months … yet the city has continued to improve," Adams said. "Make no mistake. You elected me to lead this city and lead it I will." … Adams, the police officer turned politician, along with members of his inner circle has spent nearly a year under the cloud of federal investigations. His cell phones were seized and, in recent weeks, the residences of some of his closest confidants were searched by federal agents working on several related corruption probes. The mayor two weeks ago, accepted the resignation of Edward Caban, his handpicked police commissioner, after the authorities issued a subpoena for his phones. The mayor's chief counsel, Lisa Zornberg, stepped down. This week, the schools chancellor, David Banks, announced plans to retire at the end of the year. Banks had also turned over his phone to federal authorities.

Adams has an approval rating of 24%. If he is forced to resign, he will be temporarily replaced by the city advocate and a special election scheduled. Governor Kathy Hochul can fire him, but she is also historically disliked by voters and seems to have no incentive to do popular or worthwhile things.