This MacBook Pro's Touch Bar helped me skip through annoying ads

TL;DR: When I saw that this MacBook Pro with Touch Bar cost less than $450, I knew I had to snatch up this deal. Check out what I thought below!

When my MacBook Air from college finally gave up—nope, I'm not telling you how old I am!—I became obsessed with replacing my trusty laptop with another Apple model. Naturally, I went to the Apple Store, and I should've known that was a bad idea.

Apple's latest laptops start at $1,599, and for someone who's paying the same amount for rent, I knew I couldn't swing the cost. When a friend recommended I shop refurbished, I scoffed. But I quickly took back what I had said when I saw that I could get a 13.3-inch MacBook Pro for less than the price of the latest iPhone!

Refurbished doesn't mean used

I'll admit it. Like most other savvy shoppers, I couldn't help but question how on earth a MacBook Pro could be priced at less than $500. But shopping refurbished seriously opened some doors, and I even got a few features—like the infamous Touch Bar—I didn't think I could afford.

While this MacBook Pro had a life before it arrived to me, I did my research. This one was awarded a Grade"A" rating, has no scratches on its display, and comes with a minimum of 80% battery health. Essentially, I scored an Apple laptop in near-mint condition for a fraction of the cost!

Everything I could want in a MacBook

All I wanted was a MacBook that I could use to watch Shogun, browse through Reddit, FaceTime my family and friends, and manage my budgeting spreadsheet, and this laptop delivered. Its 8GB of RAM and Intel Core i5 processor let me listen to my Spotify playlists while fixing my resume on Word and adjusting my Excel spreadsheets, but I wouldn't use this MacBook for heavy video editing or gaming.

Honestly, this MacBook Pro won me over because of its Touch Bar feature! I'd always wanted it since it was released, but all of Apple's latest laptops (which I obviously couldn't afford) had stopped including this feature since 2021.

It just looks so cool, and I pleasantly found out that the Touch Bar also let me skip through annoying YouTube ads so I could watch my mukbang videos without interruptions! Plus, this laptop came with Touch ID, which has made it so easy to log into my email and Instagram accounts.

If you're someone like me and are simply looking for a do-it-all laptop without all the trimmings, you'll probably love this 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar, especially since it's available for $449.99 while supplies last!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

