Watch pet toucan squeak with pleasure in this adorable "happy honk" compilation (video)

Chester is an adorable toucan who can't help but let out high-pitched "happy honks" whenever he's, well, happy. Which is almost all of the time, but especially when he's getting a rub down.

So his devoted human, who adopted him three years ago and spends most of her time doting on him, put together a "happy honk compilation" for anyone "who needs a serotonin boost today."

Worked for me! (See video below, posted by chester_the_toucan.)

