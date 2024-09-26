What happens when you eat moldy food?

If you accidentally eat food with a bit of mold on it, you will probably be OK. "The acid in your stomach is strong enough to break it down and render it harmless in those who are healthy," according to an article in The Takeout. But the story about food, mold, and safety goes a lot deeper. Visible mold on food often means there's more mold beneath the surface that you can't see.

"Being able to see the spores is one thing, but since the roots can form a network beneath the surface of the food, you can't see how far the mold has spread inside a given food item," reports The Takeout. This is why cutting a moldy section off of something isn't a guarantee that you're eliminating the fungi."

Other key points from the article:

For immunocompromised people, eating even small amounts of mold could potentially lead to fungal infections

Some types of mold produce mycotoxins, which are poisonous and can be dangerous even to healthy people.

Long-term exposure to certain molds (like those producing aflatoxins) has been linked to more severe health issues, including potential carcinogenic effects.

There are exceptions: Some molds in cheese (like those in blue cheese or the white rind on brie) are safe to eat and are part of the cheese-making process.

The bottom line? When in doubt, throw it out.

Previously:

• Black mold on Delta Air Lines meal sickens passengers — and prompts emergency landing

• Black mold, flies and roaches, rancid smells: No wonder Boar's Head caused a listeria outbreak!

• Mold is on the menu: Aspergillus oryzae, to be precise

• House overflowing with mold